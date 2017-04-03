Crash involving three 18-wheelers shuts down I-459 S just past Liberty Pkwy

VESTAVIA, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews are on the scene of a wreck just past the Liberty Parkway exit on I-459 SB.

Three 18-wheelers are involved in the crash. I-459 S is completely blocked.

Birmingham Fire reports there is a significant fuel spill from the collision into the waterway below. Approximately 300 gallons of fuel spilled, and Capt. Harrell with Birmingham Fire says some leaked into the Cahaba River. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management, EMA and ALDOT are all on the scene trying to contain the spill. They are also trying to empty the rest of the fuel so they can remove the tankers from the scene.

Police ask everyone to avoid the area if possible. Real Time Traffic anchor Rachel Lundberg says those on I-459 S should exit at Grants Mill, take Grants Mill to Overton Road then Overton Road through Cahaba Heights to Highway 280, where you can get back on 459 if you need to and be past the wreck.

If you’re trying to get elsewhere, you may want to use the Waze app, which uses real-time user feedback to find the fastest route to your destination.

Two people suffered minor injuries; one was transported to the hospital.

CBS42 has a crew on the scene. We will update this story as it develops.

Wreck with three 18 wheelers on I-459 S View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (CBS42/Nic Gulas) (CBS42/Nic Gulas) (CBS42/Nic Gulas) (CBS42/Nic Gulas) Courtesy Vestavia PD