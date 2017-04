ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been shot in an Ensley business, and transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to Lt. Edwards with Birmingham Police.

A man was shot in the back at Avenue F and 31st Street a little bit after 3:15 p.m. There are no suspects in custody in connection with the shooting.

WIAT will bring you more details on this shooting as they emerge.