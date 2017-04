ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A three-year-old child has lost their life after a crash that took place on Monday morning, according to Trooper Daniels with ALEA.

The wreck reportedly took place around 10:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 231 near mile marker 230 between Ashville and Pell City. According to troopers, others were hurt in the crash, but at this time, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.