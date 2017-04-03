Trial date set for teen charged in slaying of Hoover father

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A trial date is set for a Birmingham teen accused of murder.

17-year old Charleston Wells will stand trial on May 8 for the murder of Mike Gilotti, the father and war veteran who was shot outside his Hoover home in January of 2016.

At Monday’s hearing, a judge decided it was okay to consolidate all of the charges filed against Wells into one case because it shows motive and intent.

His attorney disagrees with the ruling: “Which is going to make for a very lengthy trial, number one. Number two, I don’t think the breaking and entering has anything to do with who pulled the trigger that night–that’s what’s most important,” Well’s attorney Charles Salvagio said.

Wells’ attorney has also filed a change of venue request, citing publicity surrounding the case. The judge has not yet ruled on that request.