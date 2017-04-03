University of Alabama hoping to stop pedestrian deaths by raising awareness of dangers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — April is National Distracted Driving Awareness month, and the University of Alabama is stepping in to do their part to cut the risk.

Tuscaloosa Police told CBS42 News that nine people have died after being hit by a car since 2014. Organizations throughout the city are working together to ensure that the rate gets lower every year.

Officials at C.A.P.S., or The Center for Advanced Public Safety, at the University of Alabama are hoping awareness will help reduce the number of pedestrian involved fatalities.

Rhonda Stricklin from CAPS told CBS42 News that 122 pedestrians were killed in Alabama in 2016. According to Stricklin, in 60 percent of those cases, the pedestrian was at fault.

“People need to look both ways, be more careful,” Stricklin said. “Safety is so important, hopefully our message can save lives.”

Coleen Lucki is a nursing student at the University of Alabama. She believes that people have to take matters of safety into their own hands.

“I think my safety comes first,” Lucki said. “I look both ways, I put my phone down and cross the street because I want to live.”