WEATHER ALERT: Monday storms flood some roads, down power lines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Travel conditions Monday morning are impacted by a line of storms moving through central Alabama.

Birmingham’s MAX buses are delaying because of flooding across their service area. At least one Birmingham City Schools bus is delayed, the one for Carver HS, also because of the flooding.

700 block of Center St in Bessemer blocked off while crews work to fix downed power lines @WIAT42 @WxByAshley #RealTimeTraffic42 #alwx pic.twitter.com/iy8RqaC7tz — Cameron Edgeworth (@CamEdgeworth) April 3, 2017

But flooded streets aren’t the only thing to be cautious about. In some area like the 700 block of Center St in Bessemer, downed power lines had crews out in the elements, working to restore power and make the area safe again.

5800 block of Eastern Valley Rd in McCalla blocked off due to downed trees and power lines @WIAT42 @WxByAshley #ReaTimeTraffic42 #alwx pic.twitter.com/sWfh72dY9z — Cameron Edgeworth (@CamEdgeworth) April 3, 2017

In Chilton County, a large tree is down, blocking Lake Mitchell Road between Studdard Dr and Thrash Rd in Clanton. Chilton County 911 tweeted around 8 a.m. to expect delays for at least 2 hours.

Tree down blocking Lake Mitchell Rd between Studdard Dr and Thrash Rd in Clanton, expect delays for at least 2 hours. #alwx pic.twitter.com/On7zscYxzo — Chilton County 9-1-1 (@chiltonco911) April 3, 2017

As for power outages, Alabama Power said in their 8 a.m. update that there are 27,000 outages statewide.

27,000 outages statewide – 15,000 south-central Alabama, 8,000 Bham metro, 3,000 western, 1,000 Mobile area. Stay safe. — Alabama Power (@alabamapower) April 3, 2017

