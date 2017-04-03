WEATHER ALERT: Monday storms flood some roads, down power lines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Travel conditions Monday morning are impacted by a line of storms moving through central Alabama.
Birmingham’s MAX buses are delaying because of flooding across their service area. At least one Birmingham City Schools bus is delayed, the one for Carver HS, also because of the flooding.
But flooded streets aren’t the only thing to be cautious about. In some area like the 700 block of Center St in Bessemer, downed power lines had crews out in the elements, working to restore power and make the area safe again.
In Chilton County, a large tree is down, blocking Lake Mitchell Road between Studdard Dr and Thrash Rd in Clanton. Chilton County 911 tweeted around 8 a.m. to expect delays for at least 2 hours.
As for power outages, Alabama Power said in their 8 a.m. update that there are 27,000 outages statewide.
