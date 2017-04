CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead after a shooting at a home on CR 1759 in the Baileyton community, the sheriff says.

According to Sheriff Matt Gentry, there are two scenes: the first is the home where the shooting occurred, and the second is in the 5800 block of Highway 67. That’s where the victim was found in a vehicle.

The coroner is examining the scene now. CBS42 has a crew en route.

This story will be updated as officials release more details.