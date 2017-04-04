Abandoned vehicles an easy target for car theives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Erin Stanford and her husband left their pickup truck on the side of the interstate after it broke down one evening. Instead of having it towed, they decided to return the next day with tools and fix it themselves. Less than 12 hours later when they returned, the truck was gone. In its place, a pile of glass from a broken window.

“We try to hope for the best of people but you can’t always do that. So it might put you in a financial bind to tow it, but if you don’t want to lose the car – we had to learn that the hard way – if you don’t want the car to be completely gone, it might be beneficial to try to tow it, because $100 verus $2000, it’s a big gap. I kind of wish we had towed it, but we never imagined it would happen,” said Stanford.

