Buy Alabama’s Best: Dreamland Bar-B-Que shares 2 tasty spring and summer recipes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Spring is here (although some days definitely feel warm enough to be summer), and there are no more freezing-cold temperatures to keep you from visiting the grocery store and buying Alabama’s Best! Betsy McAtee with Dreamland Bar-B-Que has two recipes to share with you that are perfect for the in-between weather in Alabama.

Is there anything better than a yummy pasta dish on a cool spring day? Probably not, unless you make McAtee’s Dreamland Pasta recipe!

Both McAtee’s scrumptious recipes have ingredients that help you Buy Alabama’s Best. McAtee told us a little bit about the partnership.

“Buy Alabama’s Best is a partnership between the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries and the Alabama Grocer’s Association to promote food products that are manufactured in the state of Alabama,” McAtee explained.

Every year, one month is dedicated to the Buy Alabama’s Best campaign. This year, that month was March. Part of the proceeds from sales of the Buy Alabama’s Best goods went directly to Children’s of Alabama. The first recipe from McAtee combines local flavor with local brews–yum!

Dreamland and Back Forty Beer Veggie Pasta Salad

1 16oz package of rotini pasta uncooked

1 cup of sliced fresh mushrooms

1 cup of diced matchstick carrots

½ large red bell pepper chopped

½ large yellow bell pepper chopped

½ large green bell pepper chopped

½ cup diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons of capers

1/4 cup Back Forty Beer Vinegar

1/2 cup of Red wine vinegar

2/3 cups Dreamland Dipping Sauce

Dreamland Shake (we add as we go for the salt and pepper taste)

2 tablespoons of fresh chopped basil

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain. Rinse with cold water, place in large bowl. Add mushrooms and next 9 ingredients to pasta–McAtee doesn’t drain the capers to add a little extra zing. Toss well. Garnish with Basil if desired. Cover and chill at least 1 to 2 hours before serving. (We prefer overnight.)

The second recipe features Dreamland’s delicious shredded Bar-Be-Que pork, perfect for one of the cooler spring days.

Dreamland BBQ Pork Quesadillas

1/2 pound shredded bbq pork

1/2 cup Dreamland Bar-B-Que Sauce

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

4 green onions, finely chopped

8 (6-inch) flour tortillas

1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend

2 tablespoon butter or margarine, softened

Toppings: sour cream, sliced green onions, Dreamland dressing or barbecue sauce

Stir together first 4 ingredients in a medium bowl. Spoon mixture evenly on 1 side of each tortilla; sprinkle with cheese. Fold tortillas in half, pressing gently to seal. Spread butter on both sides of quesadillas. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, and cook quesadillas 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until browned. Serve with toppings, if desired. Yield: 4 to 6 main-dish servings or 8 to 10 appetizer servings