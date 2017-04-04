City of Birmingham opening storm shelters ahead of tomorrow’s severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham is opening storm shelters in preparation for the severe weather on Wednesday, according to Capt. Harrell with Birmingham Fire.

As of now, both shelters are in the Pratt City area, but as more shelters open, WIAT will be the first to bring you that information.

The open shelters are listed below with their names and addresses.

Pratt City Park Storm Shelter: 1331 3rd Street Pratt City, Ala. 35214

Jimmie Hudson Storm Shelter: 305 Pratt Highway Birmingham, Ala. 35214