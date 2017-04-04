City of Birmingham opening storm shelters ahead of tomorrow’s severe weather

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham is opening storm shelters in preparation for the severe weather on Wednesday, according to Capt. Harrell with Birmingham Fire.

As of now, both shelters are in the Pratt City area, but as more shelters open, WIAT will be the first to bring you that information.

The open shelters are listed below with their names and addresses.

  • Pratt City Park Storm Shelter: 1331 3rd Street Pratt City, Ala. 35214
  • Jimmie Hudson Storm Shelter: 305 Pratt Highway Birmingham, Ala. 35214

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s