Ensley shooting victims found in burning car identified as two men in their 20s

Related Coverage Birmingham Police investigating after two bodies are found in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The bodies of two men found shot to death inside a burning car have been identified as two Birmingham men in their early 20s.

Around 10:50 p.m. on Friday, the Birmingham Fire Department responded to an alley behind 15th Street in Ensley where a car was on fire. Crews arrived and put out the fire to find two bodies inside the Nissan Altima.

One of the bodies was found in the trunk, the second was found in the back seat badly burned.

Tuesday, April 4, the Jefferson County Coroner identified the victims as 21-year-old Montel Deandre Glenn and 23-year-old Jermaine Anterio Lee Jr.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Birmingham PD or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 254-7777.