Gadsden Police searching for suspects in home invasion, shooting

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden police are asking for help tracking down a pair of shooting suspects.

On Monday night, a group of men allegedly forced their way into a home on Forrest Avenue and got into an argument with a man inside. As they were driving off, they fired shots toward the house, hitting the man.

Police believe all three men involved in the altercation knew each other.

If you have any information that can help police close this case, they are asking that you call their tip line at (256) 543-2444.