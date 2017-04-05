Ethics Commission expected to hear complaint against Gov. Robert Bentley

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Ethics Commission agenda Wednesday included an executive session “to discuss matters relating to the character and reputation of certain public officials or employees.” State Auditor Jim Zeigler was in attendance when the meeting began.

Zeigler filed a complaint against Governor Robert Bentley more than a year ago on March 25, 2016, alleging that Bentley used state resources to further his personal relationship with former Senior Policy Adviser Rebekah Mason and that he paid Mason illegally from a nongovernmental entity or “dark money group, ACEGOV,” the Alabama Council for Excellent Government.

After a call to order, opening prayer, and a brief discussion of old and new business, the commission entered executive session. All cameras, members of the media and attendees were asked to leave the room. Zeigler is passing the time in a separate conference room designated for witnesses.

The commission is expected to reconvene in open session for voting, but there was no indication how long the executive session might last.

