Lanes Closed on Highway 280

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT)–

6:58 a.m. UPDATE: another accident on Highway 280 Westbound across the street from the Chevron Gas Station. This accident just East of the earlier accident. Crews blocking the right lane and working to clear this. Expect delays from Chelsea.

——-

6:36 a.m. UPDATE: all lanes are reopened on Highway 280 at Boardman Dr. Accident scene ALL CLEAR. Detour no longer needed.

——-

Accident with injuries is involving multiple vehicles on Highway 280 near the Chevron Gas Station and Boardman Drive. Alabama State Troopers and Shelby County Sheriff working the scene. Eastbound direction closed at Bear Creak Road. Westbound direction seeing delays but able to periodically pass the accident by way of the left lane. Everyone should plan to take an alternate route until this is all clear. The detour is to take Old Highway 280.