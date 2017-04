Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — As a golfer, Hubert Green was never one to dwell on his shortcomings. That ability to move on from the negative helped lead the Alabama native through a 40 year career in golf, and end up in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Now, years after he hung up his clubs as a professional, Green still uses that short memory to help him through a fight far greater than any he’s faced in his playing days.