Storm shelters open in Birmingham and central Alabama for Wednesday’s severe weather

Below is a list of storm shelters in Alabama that are or will open if needed Wednesday. If you would like us to include your community storm shelter, please email webstaff@wiat.com
Birmingham:
Storm Shelters at the Pratt City Park at 1331 3rd Street and Jimmie Hudson Park at 305 Pratt Highway will be open in the event that a tornado watch is issued. The Birmingham Fire Department will open the shelters at that time.
Shelby County:
Community Storm Shelter, 3312 Westover Road, Westover, Al
Tuscaloosa:
Oxford:
Oxford Civic Center will open as a shelter Wednesday 6 am till weather is over
Community Storm Shelters for Talladega County:
Alpine/Lanier
4445 Kings Chapel Road, Alpine
Bemiston Recreation Center
100 West Parkway Avenue, Talladega
Childersburg Park and Recreation Center
85 Graves Avenue, Childersburg
East Providence Volunteer Fire Department
3550 Providence Road, Talladega
Ironaton Volunteer Fire Department
4075 Ironaton Road, Talladega
Lay Lake Volunteer Fire Department
700 Heasletts Road, Childersburg
Munford – Carter Street
825 Carter Street, Munford
Munford – Main Street
115 Main Street, Munford
Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department
390 Landers Loop, Sylacauga
Renfroe Volunteer Fire Department
7191 Renfroe Road, Talladega
Coosa Valley Rescue Squad Building
1410 Edwards Street, Sylacauga
Stemley Volunteer Fire Department
135 Rock Church Road, Talladega
Winterboro Volunteer Fire Department
1375 Bullocks Ferry Road, Talladega