Storm shelters open in Birmingham and central Alabama for Wednesday’s severe weather

Below is a list of storm shelters in Alabama that are or will open if needed Wednesday.

Birmingham:

Storm Shelters at the Pratt City Park at 1331 3rd Street and Jimmie Hudson Park at 305 Pratt Highway will be open in the event that a tornado watch is issued. The Birmingham Fire Department will open the shelters at that time.

Shelby County:

Community Storm Shelter, 3312 Westover Road, Westover, Al

Tuscaloosa:

City officials are opening up storm shelters. Review your plan to stay safe and find the one closest to you. #alwx pic.twitter.com/tWxnqJ54xY — City of Tuscaloosa (@tuscaloosacity) April 5, 2017

Oxford:

Oxford Civic Center will open as a shelter Wednesday 6 am till weather is over

Community Storm Shelters for Talladega County:

Alpine/Lanier

4445 Kings Chapel Road, Alpine

Bemiston Recreation Center

100 West Parkway Avenue, Talladega

Childersburg Park and Recreation Center

85 Graves Avenue, Childersburg

East Providence Volunteer Fire Department

3550 Providence Road, Talladega

Ironaton Volunteer Fire Department

4075 Ironaton Road, Talladega

Lay Lake Volunteer Fire Department

700 Heasletts Road, Childersburg

Munford – Carter Street

825 Carter Street, Munford

Munford – Main Street

115 Main Street, Munford

Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department

390 Landers Loop, Sylacauga

Renfroe Volunteer Fire Department

7191 Renfroe Road, Talladega

Coosa Valley Rescue Squad Building

1410 Edwards Street, Sylacauga

Stemley Volunteer Fire Department

135 Rock Church Road, Talladega

Winterboro Volunteer Fire Department

1375 Bullocks Ferry Road, Talladega