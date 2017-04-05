Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public’s help in finding a runaway/missing juvenile

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help in locating a runaway/missing juvenile, according to a release from the organization.

Danielle Jewel Acklin, 17, was last seen leaving a residence on Lake Tate Road in Sylacauga, Ala. on April 1. She stands at 5’3″ and weighs around 106 pounds with hazel eyes and brown/blonde hair.

Acklin was last seen wearing a tye-dye hoodie, blue jeans, and boots when she was last seen by a family member. Another relative told police that Acklin sent her a message on Monday in which she stated that she was okay, but was not coming home.

Police tell CBS42 News that family members are concerned about her safety, and she has a prior history of running away. Acklin is believed to possibly be in the Stewartville are of Coosa County, or the Sylacauga/Fayetteville area of Talladega County.

Anyone with any info on Acklin or her whereabouts is asked to call Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (256) 761-2141, Talladega County Central Dispatch at (256) 362-6117 or their local law enforcement agency.