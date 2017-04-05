Tornado Watch issued for most of Central Alabama until 9 p.m.

By Published: Updated:

(WIAT) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for most counties in Central Alabama according to the organization.

The watch lasts until 9 p.m. tonight, and includes counties from the very top of the state down to Pike County. A list of the counties under the watch can be found below. Tune in to WIAT42 throughout the day to stay on top of the storms with our Storm Track meteorologists.

Counties under watch:

  • Autauga
  • Barbour
  • Bibb
  • Blount
  • Bullock
  • Calhoun
  • Chambers
  • Cherokee
  • Chilton
  • Clay
  • Cleburne
  • Coosa
  • Elmore
  • Etowah
  • Fayette
  • Jefferson
  • Lee
  • Lowndes
  • Macon
  • Marion
  • Montgomery
  • Pike
  • Randolph
  • Russell
  • Shelby
  • St. Clair
  • Talladega
  • Tallapoosa
  • Tuscaloosa
  • Walker
  • Winston

