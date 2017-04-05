Tuscaloosa mayor, citizens fed up with trains blocking intersections

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Tuscaloosa is cracking down on trains that have been recently blocking intersections.

Mayor Walt Maddox says in recent months the city has had an increased number of trains blocking intersections for a long period of time.

Some residents have complained to the Mayor about the issue, and Maddox says it is time to act.

“I think it is incumbent upon all of us to do what we can to keep the trains moving,” Maddox said. “We have a city ordinance that does allow us to ticket, and we are going to begin to enforce that ordinance.”

According to the ordinance, the City requires that trains move on and not block an intersection for more than five minutes. Maddox says authorities can write train engineers citations.

“We are working with UA and UAPD and we’ve also asked the state of Alabama for assistance where these tracks cross state highways,” Maddox said.