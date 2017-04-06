City of Birmingham teams up with Wells Fargo to provide grants to home-buyers

Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Wells Fargo and Neighborhood Housing Services of Birmingham have teamed up to launch the Neighborhood – Lift program.

The program will provide $2.5 million to boost local homeownership.

Mayor William Bell says one of the biggest hurdles for first-time home buyers is the down payment.

“We’re able to put a tool out there that will encompass some 2.5 million dollars that will allow people to apply for up to $7,500 for down payment on a house,” Bell said. “You can’t beat that anywhere.”

The application process takes place on April 28. More information can be found by following this link.

