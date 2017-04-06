Eggs Hunts around Central Alabama for weekend of April 8th

Are you looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Here’s a list of Easter Egg Hunts for the weekend of April 8th and 9th.

Saturday, April 8th:

You are invited to the Egghunt at Railroad Park in Birmingham on Saturday, April 8th. This egg hunt will be hosted by Highlands UMC. It is free and open to the public

The second annual Spring Fling is going on Saturday, April 8th at Glen Iris Elementary School. This is hosted by My Sister’s Keeper. There will be a free Easter egg hunt, face painting, Easter Egg coloring and pictures with the Easter Bunny. This begins at 10 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m.

The 17th annual Mt. Laurel Spring Fest will take place on Saturday, April 8th. There will be local vendors and handcrafted treats. This event begins at 10 a.m. on 5 Mount Laurel Avenue.

Bring your family and friends to Overton Park in Mountain Brook. There will be an Easter egg hunt at the park beginning at Noon. This year’s egg hunt will feature golden eggs, face painting and a cake walk. Donations for the March of Dimes will also be accepted. This event is free.

You are invited to the annual Easter egg hunt at Trinity’s West Homewood, Oakmont Campus. This Easter egg hunt features more than 5,000 eggs, a bouncy house, petting zoo and more. This event begins at 10 a.m. and it is free. The campus is located at 914 Oak Grove Road.

Families in Hoover can enjoy the Bluff Park Community Easter Egg hunt. It will be held at Bluff Park United Methodist Church on Valley Street in Hoover. This free event is for kids who are 4th graders and under. Breakfast and registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. You can also take pictures with the Easter egg bunny.

Your child can jump on the Cottontail Express for a ride to Peter Cottontail’s meadow. The fun is going on at the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum in Calera. You can hunt for Easter Eggs, enjoy a bounce house and take a picture with Peter Cottontail. The fun is going on all day on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers ask you arrive one hour prior to your departure time to pick up your tickets at the Calera depot.

Sunday, April 9th:

You are invited to the Easter Egg Hunt at Independent Presbyterian Church. The church is located at 3100 Highland Avenue South. There will be a picnic and Easter Egg Hunt for toddlers thru third graders. Make your reservation for the picnic by calling 205-933-3703. This event begins at Noon.

Bring your appetite to the Community Easter Egg Hunt and Cookout. It will be going on at Avondale Rose Garden, which is located on 500 40th Street. This event is hosted by Avondale United Methodist Church. It begins at 12:30 p.m. and goes on until 3:30 p.m.

You are invited to the Spring Picnic at Buck Creek in Alabaster on Sunday. First UMC of Alabaster Ignite Team will provide the hotdogs and hamburgers for this event. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. The Easter egg hunt starts at 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Activities will include a photo booth, face painting and more. Register to bring a side dish.

If we missed an event in your community, let us know. Send us an email to reportit@wiat.com.