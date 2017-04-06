Hoover police seek woman who allegedly refuses to turn self in

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police say a Birmingham area woman is currently wanted by their department on a charge for failure to appear in court relating to an original theft of property in the fourth-degree charge.

According to Sgt. Brian Hale, 28-year-old Cassie Rhianna Shipp is aware of the charges and still refused to turn herself in. Hale says she possibly has warrants our of Bessemer and Cordova PD as well. She is described as 5’5″, 200 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have additional information on this individual, please contact the Hoover Police Department at (205) 444-7608 during normal business hours. If immediate assistance is needed, please call Hoover 911 or the non-emergency number (205) 822-5300.  You can also leave an anonymous tip via their website: http://www.hooverpd.com/submit-a-tip.php

