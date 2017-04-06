Insurance companies busy with claims following storms

MOUNTAIN BROOK, ALA. (WIAT)- The storms were strong throughout the day in central Alabama Wednesday. It brought hail, downed trees, and power outages. Some residents are now in the need of roof repairs. A home in Mountain Brook was in need of a roof repair after a tree fell on the home.

“This is my fourth one today. I have a couple more after this, and I have 4 or 5 more tomorrow usually if get that many it’s a busy day for us,” said State Farm claims adjuster Brian Meinberg.

He accessed the damage with the client Thursday.

“What I will estimate is the damaged caused by the tree, and once you get the tree removal bill send that to us and we can take a look at that,” said Meinberg.

The homeowner said no when was hurt when the tree came down.

“For something like this I am going estimate for a full roof just based on the fact you have over 3/4 of the roof that has damage on it, so I am going to estimate for a roof replacement,” said Meinberg. He adds, “We will write an estimate for it and get a check for the repairs.”