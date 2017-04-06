One Class at a Time: Oxmoor Valley Elementary School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – This week our One Class at A Time team went to Oxmoor Valley Elementary School to deliver a $1000 One Class at a Time grant check to one of the community’s great teachers: KaRita Smith-Sullen.

Smith-Sullen is a math and science teacher, who is working to make her students aware of the latest developments in technology.

Thanks to a grant from America’s First Financial, Little Caesars, and Pepsi, Smith-Sullen will be able to use her check to purchase a 3D printer for her class.

“I’ve been doing research on it and even though they’ve been around for a while, they’re new to the classroom,” Smith-Sullen said. “So I know that they’ll be very excited to use it.”

