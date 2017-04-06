Pedestrian struck, killed in Bessemer hit and run

By Published:

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle, according to Sgt. Cortice Miles with Bessemer Police.

Emergency services responded to the 2500 block of 9th Avenue around 9:10 p.m., according to Chief Brannon with Bessemer Fire, to find the victim dead at the scene. Authorities believe that the victim was thrown about 50 feet after the crash.

Witnesses told police that they saw a dark colored, or even black SUV leave the scene of the accident after the crash, and they are now searching for that vehicle and the driver.

WIAT will bring you more details as they emerge.

