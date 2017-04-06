Police investigating homicide in North Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the Norwood Community. It happened last Wednesday night on 3300 block of 15th Court North.

According to Police the victim is a male in his 30’s. A witness at the scene tells CBS 42 she heard about 6 gunshots as a car speed away.

Lt. Sean Edwards says no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (205) 254-7777.

