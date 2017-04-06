State Senate leader says Bentley should resign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on planned impeachment hearings against Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The Republican leader of the Alabama Senate says Gov. Robert Bentley should consider resigning, saying he is putting the state “under a cloud.”

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh made the blunt comments Thursday, a day after the state Ethics Commission found probable cause that Bentley broke state ethics and campaign finance laws.

Marsh says the governor is unable to lead on important issues in the state such as education and prison legislation. Marsh says he hopes the governor “will do what is right.”

The 74-year-old Republican governor has struggled to shake off a scandal after recordings surfaced last year of him making suggestive remarks to a female aide before his divorce.

Bentley has admitted making personal mistakes but denied doing anything illegal or that would merit his removal from office.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to begin impeachment hearings next week. The committee will eventually recommend on whether Bentley should be impeached.

___

3:20 a.m.

A state ethics panel has ruled that there is probable cause Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley violated state ethics and campaign finance law in a sex-tinged scandal that has engulfed him for more than a year.

The Alabama Ethics Commission voted Wednesday to refer the matter to the district attorney’s office for possible prosecution.

The commission found probable cause that Bentley misused state resources and improperly accepting a campaign contribution and loan outside allowed fundraising windows.