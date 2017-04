TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Trussville police need your help finding a suspected bank robber.

The robbery happened Wednesday afternoon. Police say the man walked into the First Commercial bank on South Chalkville Road, pointed a handgun at the teller and demanded money. He got an undisclosed amount then fled.

The suspect was last seen running across the road and then down an alley.

If you recognize the man, or have any information, call Trussville police.