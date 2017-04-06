Tuscaloosa park destroyed in 2011 tornado reopens after being rebuilt

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Families and young children can now start enjoying a brand new Tuscaloosa park and playground.

Harmon Field and Rosedale Park, which were destroyed in the April 2011 tornado, have been rebuilt and are a significant part of rejuvenating the neighborhood.

Becky Booker from PARA says it was a worthy project that is helping to restore that area of Tuscaloosa that suffered so much devastation in the 2011 tornado.

“Kids and families are having a good time here, it’s good for the community and it’s a safe space that’s fenced in. It is important to have this safe green space for kids to come out and enjoy,” Booker said.

The centerpiece of this playground is a custom 21′ tall, hand sculpted, hand painted treehouse. According to designers, the tree is made of a steel frame wrapped in glass fiber reinforced concrete.

It’s located at 3000 Greensboro Avenue. $637,000 was provided by the City and numerous donations to fund the project.

The Grand Reopening Ceremony is Friday, April 7 at 11 am.