Victims in Birmingham double homicide remembered at vigil

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Two men found shot in a burning vehicle last weekend were remembered at a vigil Thursday night at Patton Park in Birmingham.

More than 100 people gathered to remember Jermaine Lee, 23, and his close friend Montell Glenn, 21.

Family and friends sang, prayed, lit candles, and released balloons at the vigil.

“It hurt to see that we had to come out for an occasion like this, but to know that he was loved in the community, it made me feel real good,” said Ketera Pennington, Glenn’s cousin.

Family members have faith that their loved ones’ killer or killers will be found.

“God’s got it, that’s all we got to say. God got it. He sees it all. He’s got it,” said Latonya Lawson, another one of Glenn’s cousins.

Birmingham Police have not announced any arrests or a motive in the case. At the vigil, friends called for an end to violence.