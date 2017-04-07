Bentley files motion for restraining order, attempting to halt release of impeachment report

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Governor Robert J. Bentley’s attorneys Friday filed multiple motions, including one for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the House Judiciary Committee and many Alabama lawmakers in an attempt to stifle a report on the impeachment probe that is due to be released by 5 p.m. by the committee.

The motion names the Alabama House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, Rep. Mike Jones, Rep. Jim Hill, Rep. Marcel Black, and Reps Mike Ball, Paul Beckman, Merika Coleman, Dickie Drake, Chris England, Allen Farley, David Faulkner, Matt Fridy, Juandalynn Givan, Mike Holmes, Thad McClammy and Phillip Pettus as plaintiffs.

The order moves for the court to issue a temporary restraining order for a preliminary injunction against the defendants, “enjoining and restraining defendants from further abridging and violating the Governor’s constitutional due process rights.”

CBS42 is working now to read through the many pages of documents filed today by Bentley’s lawyers. Click to see the motion filed for a temporary restraining order.

