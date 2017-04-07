Rachel on the Road: Negro Southern League Museum

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Before you go out to a ball game at Region’s Field, take yourself back in time at the Negro Southern League Museum. It’s filled with memorabilia from some of the greatest baseball players of all time. What’s special about this place is a lot of those greats started right here in Birmingham. They played for the Birmingham Black Barons, or on a league – the Negro Southern League and the Industrial League. “The city of Birmingham sent more players to the Negro League than any other city in the country,” Natasha Rogers, director of the museum said.

At that time, working the mines, going to church and playing ball was the way of life. “In terms of attendance, it was second to the church, black baseball,” Melvin Humes a player in the leagues said.

The sport was key for this city and a tremendous social outlet for the community. “The best talent came through here,” Rogers added. “That’s why this museum is here because of its talent between 1910 and 1970.”

Something interactive at the museum is a batter’s hologram. It’ll give you the opportunity to see what it’s like to bat against Satchel Paige, one of the greatest MLB pitchers. You pick the pitch, step up to the plate and take a swing

The mission of the museum is to educate and preserve the history of African-American baseball. If you want to go check it out, click here for more details on hours and location.

