CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — State Troopers are on their way to two crashes involving multiple vehicles on I-65 North near mile marker 228, according to Trooper Chuck Daniel with ALEA.

At this time, there is no word on injuries to those involved in the crashes which took place near Shelby County. Troopers are asking people to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the situation can be sorted out.

WIAT will bring you more information on the crash as it becomes available.