UAB Football welcomes community to campus with Dragon Egg Hunt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The UAB Football Team is gearing up to host Birmingham’s first ever Dragon Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8.

During the event, the Campus Green will be covered with 2,017 eggs, with 100 golden eggs scattered around that have UAB Football prizes inside. Children ages 12 and under are invited to participate in the egg hunt, but the team is inviting everyone to tag along for the fun.

“It’s going to be a great event for young people and parents who get to meet our players and get on our campus green,” said Bill Clark, UAB Football’s head coach. “It’s going to be great.”

The 2,017 eggs at the event are meant to drum up excitement for this year’s return of UAB Football at an event that will also have face painting, giveaways, snacks, and the opportunity to meet Blaze along with UAB coaching staff and players.

Registration for the event starts at 8:30 a.m. and the egg hunt begins at 9.