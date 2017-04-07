Vestavia Hills infant death under investigation after child found in car

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old child that was found in a car, according to Lt. Gilham with Vestavia Police.

Police responded to reports of a child left in a car at the 2000 block of Columbiana Road around 4:36. Upon arrival, the boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was rushed to the hospital.

At this time, the department is not declaring this a hot car death, as it is too early in the investigation to draw conclusions, according to Gilham.

WIAT will bring you more details as they emerge.