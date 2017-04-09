More than 20 food trucks expected at Birmingham’s Spring Food Truck Rally

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 20 of Birmingham’s finest mobile eating and business establishments will gather at the 2nd annual Spring Food Truck Rally. It’s all happening in the Avondale area.

B’ham Food Trucks is hosting the event. B’ham Food Trucks is a coalition that represents trailers, food trucks, and other mobile-based businesses in the Greater Birmingham area. The coalition works to spread awareness of the fast-paced growth of this movement while helping to enhance and progress the economy of Birmingham.

Some participating food trucks include Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Cantina on Wheels, Melt, NOLA Ice, Snapper Grabber’s Coastal Kitchen and The Heavenly Donut Company. The rally is being held at Avondale Brewing Company on 41st Street South.

There are two entries to the food truck rally at Avondale. One is on 41st Street and 2nd Avenue South. You can also use this entrance for valet parking through Redemptive Cycles. A second entrance is 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue South.

Tickets for the food truck rally are $5 in advance and $10 at the door. Children 5 years old and younger are free with an adult. You can purchase tickets through this link. For more information on the rally, check our the Facebook page here or their Twitter updates here.