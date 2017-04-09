the Foundry Ministries in Bessemer celebrated its 100th graduating class

Published:

BESSEMER, Ala (WIAT): Sunday, the Foundry Ministries in Bessemer celebrated its 100th graduating class. A special ceremony honored the men and women who’ve completed a year-long addiction recovery program. It also celebrated the Foundry’s 21 years of reshaping lives.

CEO, Michal Andrews, said it’s all proof that the program works. “I think my message to the folks actually going through the program and the folks waiting to get into a program like the Foundry, I would say, don’t lose hope because there is a new way of living. There is more out there. And there is a future for those that are busted and broken and bruised,” said Andrews.

To learn more about the Foundry Ministries, go to http://www.foundryministries.com/.

