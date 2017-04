BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — One person has died, and another has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Bessemer, according to Sgt. Cortice Miles with Bessemer Police.

The shooting took place on the 3200 block of Dartmouth Avenue, according to police. At this time, there is no information on the identity of the suspect.

WIAT will bring you more details as they emerge.