AL Attorney General: Former pastor won’t be prosecuted in wife’s stabbing death at this time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Attorney General’s Office announced Monday the case against Richard Shahan in the 2013 stabbing death of his wife Karen will not be prosecuted at this time.

Shahan was arrested in 2014 after his wife was found stabbed to death in her home on July 23, 2013. Shahan was an associate pastor at First Baptist Church in Birmingham at the time of her death.

In December 2016, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office recused itself from the case and requested the Alabama AG’s office prosecute in their stead. A trial date was already scheduled for May 2017.

According to the Alabama Attorney General’s office, a team began to prepare for the trial. They thoroughly reviewed evidence and attempted to discover new evidence, which they say led to the conclusion that the evidence currently possessed by the state is insufficient to move forward with prosecution.

The motion to “nolle proaequi without prejudice” was filed Monday, April 10. The Attorney General’s Office says this action preserves the State’s opportunity to prosecute at a later date if additional evidence develops.