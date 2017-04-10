Birmingham-based Syrian man offers “daily prayer” for family in Syria

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Syrian-born man who now lives in Birmingham is keeping a close eye on what’s going on in his home country as tensions rise.

Karim Shamsi-Basha was born in Damascus, Syria, and came to the United States in 1984 when he was 18.

“Being in a free country, we don’t really know what freedom means here,” Shamsi-Basha said. “But it’s a lot when you don’t have it for 18 years.”

Shamsi-Basha still keeps a close eye on what’s going on Syria by watching Arabic news.

“The kids being attacked,” Shamsi-Basha said. “I have to move my eye off the TV. I cannot look at it.”

With Syria becoming a source of tension between many different combatants, Shamsi-Basha is constantly worried about his family.

“I have to decide on cappuccino or latte,” Shamsi-Basha said. “They have to decide if they going to stay alive or not.”

Shamsi-Basha has family near a Syrian city called Homs, which he said is close to where the US struck the Syrian air base. His thoughts about President Donald Trump and his recent actions against the Syrian president and the people in country are mixed.

“I applaud him for taking action about Bashar Al-Assad with the chemical attack, but the Muslim ban is just ridiculous,” Shamsi-Basha said. “To ban someone based on religion [when] 99 percent are just like you and me. They are just normal people that want a roof over their head, food, and water. That’s it.”

He says it’s also difficult for his family with Lebanon and Turkey tightening their borders.

“Years ago you could flee to Jordan or Lebanon, now it’s near impossible,” Shamsi-Basha said.

Shamsi-Basha said he always thinks about his family safety.

“It’s a daily prayer I have,” said Shamsi-Basha.