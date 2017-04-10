Birmingham Fire controls three house fires in Ensley

By Published:

Three houses on fire in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Emergency officials in Ensley responded to reports of three houses burning in close proximity around 1 p.m,. according to Birmingham Fire.

The homes are located near Vinesville Rd, Ave I, and 56th St. Officials say all three homes were vacant.

At least one of the homes appears to be burned to the foundation.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.

