Birmingham Fire controls three house fires in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Emergency officials in Ensley responded to reports of three houses burning in close proximity around 1 p.m,. according to Birmingham Fire.

The homes are located near Vinesville Rd, Ave I, and 56th St. Officials say all three homes were vacant.

Crews responding to a report of two houses burning in the area of Vinesville Rd and Ave I. — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) April 10, 2017

At least one of the homes appears to be burned to the foundation.

