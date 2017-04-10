Community calls for change after teenager murdered at Cottondale party

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Tuscaloosa County have identified the 19-year-old who was shot and killed early Saturday morning at a house party in Cottondale.

Christopher Champion was killed during a birthday party at a home on Homeland Lane where another male victim was shot in the arm. Gertrude Hallman’s grandson held the party at her house, and she is fed up with violence in the culture.

“We need to step up and do something. Being so easy for children to come across and get guns, it is terrible,” Hallman said. “These kids should not be able to get their hands on weapons that kill other young people, it is horrible.”

The fatal shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, when Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide investigators 21-year-old old Corey Walton pulled out a gun at the party. He was told to leave, but refused and was kicked out.

Walton then reportedly started shooting, and allegedly killed Champion. Walton is now in jail awaiting trial on a murder charge.

Hallman says the killing her shaken her community.

“It could have been anybody’s child over nothing, foolishness. A gun at a birthday party, what comes out of it? Two families are ruined,” Hallman said. “One family lost a child they will never see again and another family lost a child who they will probably have to see him in prison for the rest of his life.”

Investigators say the other person Walton reportedly shot is being treated at the hospital and is expected to be okay.