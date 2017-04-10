eCO Savings Race: Team Stephenson final semester progress report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS42 Community) — During the 5th edition of the eCO Savings Race, Team Stephenson has crossed a lot of big financial goals off their list!

2016-2017 eCO Savings Race Goals

pay off all credit card debt

created a budget and stick to it

increase charitable giving

“We are not the same people that we were in September. All five of us are different, and we have all changed for the better,” said Danielle. “Not only are we saving more money, but we are able to give more money. And that’s something we’ve been missing because we were never in a position to do that. And over the past four months, we’ve gotten into a situation where we are able to give more, and it feels amazing,” Jeremy said.

Throughout the race, the Stephenson’s have even increased their family bond.

“We already knew we were a good team. When we came together to accomplish this goal, we make a great team,” said Jeremy.

“The kids see us budgeting, and they understand. (This race) was not just about saving a bunch of money or paying off a lot of debt. It was about making lifestyle changes and staying on a budget,” Danielle said.

Jeremy says the teams wants to continue to implement what they have learned for the rest of their lives.

“It has been worth it and so much more. The eCO Savings Race was the most amazing experience. Everybody at eCO is just so nice. You guys have been awesome allowing us to share this experience and to grow from this,” Danielle said.

Be sure to tune in on Monday, May 8th, to see the who will win the eCO Savings Race 5th edition, and the $10,000 grand prize!