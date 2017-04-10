Governor impeachment hearings start this morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT)– The push to impeach Governor Robert Bentley continues today. Impeachment hearings will begin this morning in Montgomery.

As this process continues, there is a growing list of people calling for Governor Robert Bentley to resign, including now the Alabama Republican Party Steering Committee.

The state Supreme Court ultimately gave the House Judiciary Committee the green light to proceed this morning. The hearing will start at 10 a.m. in Montgomery.

The committee will call witnesses that will likely highlight evidence from a lengthy report released last week. The report paints a harsh picture of the Governor and his alleged affair with former political advisor Rebekah Caldwell Mason. There is evidence pointing to possible use of state resources to cover up the alleged infidelity.

CBS 42 will be at the hearing this morning and will have live coverage here. Check back for updates.