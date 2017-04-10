Kay Ivey to be sworn in as 54th Alabama Governor

MONTGOMERY, AL (WKRG) — With Robert Bentley’s term as Alabama Governor coming to an end, Kay Ivey is set to be sworn in as the state’s next leader.

Ivey will be sworn into office at 6 p.m. on Monday.

The former Lt. Gov. has been in her current role since 2010 after winning reelection in 2014.

The 72-year-old Ivey could have been governor when she threw her hat into the ring back in 2009 for the seat of outgoing Governor Bob Riley. After her announcement in 2009, she ultimately decided to join the race for Lt. Governor and won, defeating Jim Folsom, Jr. who was seeking an unprecedented fourth term in the office.

Ivey has held various state position since 1982 including state treasurer, a position on the Alabama Commission on Higher Education and the Alabama Development Office.

Ivey stayed mostly quiet when the accusations were leveled against Bentley last year. When impeachment talk became the talk of Montgomery, her only statement was there was a transition plan in place should be governor resign or be forced from office.