BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Six people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a crash involving three vehicles.

According to officials at the scene, an SUV ran a red light and collided with a taxi cab and a Toyota Corolla. The cab was able to drive away from the scene.

Each vehicle had 2 people inside. The SUV is being towed, and the Corolla will be driven away by a family member.