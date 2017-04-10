State politicians offer opinions on resignation of former Governor Robert Bentley

(WIAT) — With Governor Robert Bentley’s resignation on Monday, several Alabama lawmakers and political organizations have stepped forward to have their voices heard.

You can read a selection of releases from Alabama lawmakers below.

Richard Shelby, U.S. Senator (R – Ala.)

The American people’s trust in their government depends on the integrity and dignity of those in office, and it is clear that Alabamians have lost this in Governor Bentley. As governor, Bentley was elected by the people of Alabama to the highest position of authority and should consequentially treat the office with the utmost respect. I believe he has made the right decision in offering his resignation.

I look forward to working with Lieutenant Governor Kay Ivey in her new capacity as Governor of Alabama.

Steven T. Marshall, Alabama Attorney General

“I appreciate the work of Ellen Brooks, supernumerary district attorney, as well as the Attorney General’s Office Special Prosecutions Division in conducting the investigation of Governor Bentley which today led to his guilty pleas and resignation from office,” said Attorney General Steven Marshall.

I told the people of Alabama that I would recuse if there was an investigation and I did. I have allowed experienced and professional prosecutors to handle this matter and I have provided all the resources related to the performance of their work.

I will fully support Kay Ivey’s transition as the next governor of the State of Alabama and I look forward to working with her to address the pressing issues that face our state.

Alabama Democratic Party

“Three strikes and you’re out” applies to baseball and to corrupt Republican politics in Alabama, with today’s resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley. The Republican heads of all three branches of our state government have either been convicted, ousted, or resigned within a year. First, Rep. Mike Hubbard, Legislative Branch leader and Speaker of the House was convicted on multiple counts and removed from office; next, the head of the Judicial Branch, Chief Justice Roy Moore, was removed from office a second time for failing to uphold the U.S. Constitution, and the third strike today saw the Governor, head of the Executive Branch, agree to a deal that forced him to resign and never hold office again.

“Republican corruption has spread like kudzu throughout our state,” according to Nancy Worley, Chair of the Alabama Democratic Party. “To get elected, Republicans told Alabamians they were the Party of integrity and family values, yet they govern by fattening their own pockets, having love affairs, and disrespecting the founding principles of our government.”

Alabamians work hard every day just to make ends meet and give their children a better life, while their Republican leaders in all branches of government sit and “fiddle” (more than playing the fiddle in the latest escapade) while Rome (in this case, Alabama) is burning.

Del Marsh, Alabama Senate President Pro Tem (R – Anniston)

Obviously this is sad day for Alabama, however as I have stated before, I believe the Governor’s resignation was the only way for the state and the Legislature to move forward and once again function normally.

Today we will begin a smooth transition of power in accordance with the Alabama Constitution. Governor Ivey and I have always had a great working relationship and I look forward to continuing my work as President Pro Tem and presiding officer of the Senate. I am confident we will be able to put this series of unfortunate distractions behind us and continue the business of the people by passing responsible budgets and recruiting new industry to prove that Alabama’s brightest days are still ahead.

Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh, President of Alabama Public Service Commission

During this holiest of weeks, having just celebrated Palm Sunday and with the celebration of Easter just days away, a dark cloud looms above Alabama. Times are tough, but our state has seen its share of challenges in the past. I know that together, with hard work and faith, we will get through this.

The entire state has suffered from this scandal. It has scared away companies looking to build new factories or expand current operations. It has hurt the economy. It has damaged the moral fiber of Alabama.

Brighter days are ahead for Alabama, but obstacles must be honestly confronted and overcome with constructive solutions for us to move on. Governor Bentley has betrayed and abused his faith, his family and staff members, the powers of his office, and the trust of the people of our state. I am relieved to see that he finally did what is right and resigned so Alabama is not focused on his transgressions but instead can focus on getting this chapter behind us.

To anyone who has directly suffered the abuses of our out-of-control Governor, my heart and my prayers go out to you. It is unacceptable for someone in a position of trust and power to abuse it. As a citizen and a public servant, I am appalled at the type of behavior we have seen from the Governor. I appreciate the work of those in the legislature and on the ethics commission who chose to take on this very tough task; thank you for shedding light on this intolerable conduct. We saw officials band together in a bipartisan manner to stamp out this corruption and this should be strongly commended.

I wish Lieutenant Governor Ivey all the best and pray for her strength and success as she prepares to fill the Governor’s office. I am confident that she will ably steer the ship for the rest of this term.

These are dark days. Alabama deserves better. We deserve better. And most of all, our children deserve better. We need to restore ethical and honest leadership back to the Governor’s office. Faith and Alabama values must be restored to our Capitol. The path forward will not be easy, but it will be worth it. Brighter times are ahead. Let’s get to work and begin the healing of our state this week.

Greg Reed, Senate Majority Leader (R – Jasper)

The people of Alabama deserve and expect for their political leaders to be men and women of integrity. The state can move forward now under the honorable and trustworthy leadership of Governor Kay Ivey, and I look forward to working with her administration.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh will now serve as the presiding officer over the Alabama Senate. Senator Marsh is a very capable public servant, and I will continue to work closely with him to advance an agenda that puts the people of Alabama first.

Mac McCutcheon, Alabama Speaker of the House (R – Capshaw)

I’m grateful that Governor Bentley has seen the writing on the wall and made what must have been a difficult decision. When I met with him on Friday, I told him I would be praying for him. I will continue praying for him as he adjusts to the next chapter in his life and reflects upon the legacy he leaves behind.

I’ll pray, as well, for Governor Kay Ivey, who has had an awesome burden placed upon her shoulders, but as someone who knows her talents and abilities and the values that guide her moral compass, I’m confident she will lead our state well.

The attention of the House and Senate can once again fully focus on the real problems facing our state. We can now turn our attention to our most fundamental task of passing our state’s budgets. We can once again devote our every effort to doing the important work that our constituents – the families, neighbors, friends, and hardworking men and women in each of our districts – sent us to Montgomery to do.

I have faith that with God’s grace and His guidance, we can put this difficult chapter in Alabama’s history behind us and work toward providing our children, our grandchildren, and their children after them a better and more prosperous Alabama.

Richard K. Monk, Chairman of Jefferson County Democratic Party

The long nightmare is over.

The Governor of the great state of Alabama has resigned in disgrace. This on the heels of the removal of our Chief Justice from his office and the felony conviction of Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard. The people of Alabama deserve better. It is time the people of Alabama break with the past. Break with the cycle of corruption, greed, and incompetence.

It is time for us to move forward, to learn from our mistakes and right the course of our ship of state. We must learn to elect people who walk the walk and not just talk the talk.

As chairman of the Jefferson County Democratic Party, I call upon all citizens, both Democrats and Republicans, to renounce the politics of fear, ignorance, and prejudice to finally reach that shining city on the hill in our own lifetime.

It is only by working together, both Democrats and Republicans, do we achieve real progress in making Alabama a truly special place for all of our citizens and not just the privilege and mighty. We send our thoughts and prayers to Governor Ivey and wish her well in her endeavors in bringing our state back to greatness.