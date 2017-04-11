ATF offering reward for Ensley Fires

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT)- The Birmingham fire department is investigating around 45 fires they said were intentionally set since September. Now the the ATF is offering a $2,500 reward information leading to an arrest. Ensley, Central Park, and West End are all areas were houses burned.

“Anytime a reward is offered through Crimestoppers and or ATF that is going to provide us valuable information that couples with the efforts from the fire and police department we will have good and positive information as a result of these fires,” said ATF Spokesperson Michael Knight.

Since Monday, there were four fires one on Terrance Q, and the other three located near Vinesville Road and Ave I.

“It’s putting innocent lives in danger. We try to keep our neighborhood beautiful and looking at this seeing the effort seeing someone looks like burning down two houses the effort you do burning down a house, you can clean up and do community service,” said resident Keith Strait.

Captain Bryan Harrell said they do have a person of interest in custody related to fires near Vinesville road and avenue I.

“Monday our arson dog through investigation did peg a suspect possibly that may have started the fires, we call them a person of interest because technically they are not actually arrested for particular crime yet, we can only hold them for 48 hours until we can get concrete information,” said Harrell.

Harrell said it’s too early to say if the person of interest could be linked to any other fires. Harrell is hoping that the reward will help in investigations all the fires since September.

“I think it will help anytime you are dealing with set fires it’s something unavoidable we depend on the neighborhood around Birmingham especially in the Ensley area to help us,” said Harrell.