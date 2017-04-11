Birmingham City Council approves almost $10 million for street repaving project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council has approved a resolution that accepted a bid for almost $10 million for the first year of a five-year plan, according to a release from the organization.

The bid of $9,618,988.25 was accepted for the City-Wide Smart Resurfacing plan, which is a process that “prioritizes street paving projects to maximize the effectiveness of approved funding and to achieve a goal of practical pavement conditions over the course of the next five years,” according to the release.

The City Council authorized the Mayor to enter into a contract with Dunn Construction Company to begin paving streets over the next six months. Each Councilor identified areas in their district that needed immediate addressing, including priorities like school and transit routes along with heavily flooded areas.

The citizens of Birmingham reportedly voted for paving funding in 2012 through the $150 million bond referendum. Council President Johnathan Austin applauded the start of the project and hopes that it will keep up momentum in neighborhoods.

“We want to always ensure our neighborhoods’ interests are at the forefront of community revitalization,” Austin said in the statement. “Street pavements and resurfacing are vital toward neighborhood redevelopment efforts and it’s important that we keep that momentum going.”