BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham officials responded to a car fire on I-20 east that closed a portion of the interstate near the Oporto Madrid exit around 4:30 p.m.

Car fire 20east, interstate closed use detour. Will open soon hopefully pic.twitter.com/UKlhkQjSGT — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) April 11, 2017

According to Birmingham Police, the interstate has been reopened at the Oporto Madrid exit.